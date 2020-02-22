Bulls' Adam Mokoka: Will play Saturday
Mokoka will play Saturday against the Suns, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The 21-year-old guard's back in the NBA after a short stint in the G League. On the year, Mokoka's averaging 2.5 points in 3.7 minutes across six contests.
