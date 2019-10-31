Mokoka hasn't appeared in any of the first five regular season games of 2019-20.

Mokoka signed a two-way deal back in early July. However, he didn't see the floor much during preseason, averaging 11.6 minutes across five appearances, and he hasn't touched the court at all through five regular season contests. At this point, the 21-year-old rookie from France can be avoided across all fantasy formats.

