Sanogo (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Sanogo had been listed as questionable for the contest due to a right knee effusion, but he was given the green light to play shortly before the opening tip. The second-year big man played four minutes off the bench in Monday's 119-113 loss to the Cavaliers, but he likely won't be part of the rotation Wednesday with Jalen Smith (illness) back in action and expected to reprise his usual role as starting center Nikola Vucevic's top backup.