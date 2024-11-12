site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Adama Sanogo: Dealing with knee injury
RotoWire Staff
Sanogo is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to a right knee effusion.
Sanogo played four minutes during Monday's loss to Cleveland, marking his second NBA appearance of the season. His potential absence shouldn't impact Chicago's rotation.
