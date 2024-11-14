Sanogo (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Despite dealing with a right knee effusion, Sanogo should be able to suit up against Cleveland. However, Sanogo is unlikely to receive significant playing time even when available, as he has logged just 13 total minutes this season.
More News
-
Bulls' Adama Sanogo: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Adama Sanogo: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Bulls' Adama Sanogo: Rejoins reserves•
-
Bulls' Adama Sanogo: Explodes for double-double Monday•
-
Bulls' Adama Sanogo: Gets start vs. Bucks on Monday•
-
Bulls' Adama Sanogo: Inks two-way deal with Chicago•