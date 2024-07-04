Sanogo agreed to sign a two-way contract with the Bulls on Wednesday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

After going unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft, Sanogo spent the 2023-24 season on a two-way deal with the Bulls and only appeared in nine NBA games. The 23-year-old will remain on a two-way pact for 2024-25 and will likely spend most of his time in the G League when the Bulls' frontcourt is at full health.