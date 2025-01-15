site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Adama Sanogo: Ruled out for Wednesday
Sanogo (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Hawks.
Sanogo is not a rotation player for the Bulls, so this news doesn't carry many fantasy implications.
