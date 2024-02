Sanogo posted 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes Friday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 101-94 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Sanogo has finished with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in three straight G League games. On the season, he's averaging 19.8 points and 11.2 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game in 26 appearances.