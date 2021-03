Aminu (not injury related) will be available for Saturday's game at San Antonio.

The 30-year-old was acquired from the Magic ahead of Thursday's trade deadline and is set to make his debut for the Bulls on Friday. Aminu missed the first two months of the season and averaged 5.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 21.6 minutes over 17 games after making his season debut Feb. 9.