Aminu (coach's decision) didn't play in the Bulls' win over the Raptors on Thursday.

Aminu has appeared in just one game since being dealt to Chicago at the trading deadline. The forward posted two points and five rebounds in 12 minutes during the Bulls' loss to the Spurs on March 27. Before being acquired by Chicago, Aminu was averaging 5.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while making 14 starts with the Magic.