The Bulls acquired Aminu and Nikola Vucevic from the Magic on Thursday in exchange for Wendell Carter, Otto Porter and two future first-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Given that he's missed most of the last two seasons due to knee issues and held modest averages of 5.5 points (on 40.4 percent shooting from the field) and 5.4 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per game over 17 appearances with Orlando, Aminu is likely just being included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. Aminu is eligible to become a free agent during the upcoming offseason, but he'll most likely exercise his $10.18 million option for 2021-22 to stick around in Chicago, if the team hasn't already cut or traded him beforehand. Though he had been handling a regular starting role for the Magic since making his season debut in early February, Aminu will likely transition to a lower-minute backup role at power forward behind Lauri Markkanen in Chicago.