Caruso chipped in 21 points (7-8 FG, 7-8 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and five steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 109-101 win over the Timberwolves.

Caruso was excellent from beyond the arc, missing just one of his eight shots en route to posting a season-high mark in threes made, but he also looked impressive as a defensive presence, particularly with his five steals. Caruso has been getting it done on both ends of the court in recent weeks, averaging 13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.