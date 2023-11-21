Caruso notched 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to the Heat.

Caruso produced on both ends of the floor once again, scoring double-digits for the sixth consecutive game. He has started in each of the last three games, moving himself firmly into the standard league discussion. A top-60 player across the season, Caruso should be rostered in most leagues despite the fact his overall value is tied primarily to his defensive production.