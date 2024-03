Caruso is questionable for Monday's game against Portland due to left toe soreness.

Caruso dealing with the myriad of minor injuries is unsurprising given his defensive intensity, but his status nonetheless need to be monitored in advance of Monday's contest. The 30-year-old has suited up in nine consecutive games, while booming across his last three showings to the tune of 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals on 55.3 percent shooting.