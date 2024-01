Caruso (neck) was active for Chicago's non-contact practice Sunday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso was sidelined for Friday's win over Charlotte due to neck soreness, but he appears to be ramping up in advance of Monday's rematch against Charlotte. His presence at a non-contact practice isn't overly indicative of his physical state, however, and more light should be shed on his status once Chicago publishes an official injury report Sunday.