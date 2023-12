Caruso (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Heat, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He will be part of the starting lineup.

Caruso missed the last two games due to a sprained left ankle, but he's been cleared to return to action Thursday. He served as a starter in his last four appearances and averaged 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 22.5 minutes per game. It's unclear whether he'll face any restrictions against Miami.