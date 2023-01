Caruso (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Caruso was questionable for Monday's game but said ahead of the matchup that he planned to return following his two-game absence. He's averaged 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game over his last four appearances and will attempt to build upon his results Monday.