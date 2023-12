Caruso (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Heat, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso missed the last two games due to a sprained left ankle, but he's been cleared to return to action Thursday. He served as a starter in his last four appearances and averaged 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 22.5 minutes per game. It's unclear whether he'll face any restrictions against Miami.