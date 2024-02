Caruso (thigh) is available to face the Magic on Saturday.

Similar to Coby White, who was dealing with an ankle injury, Caruso was deemed probable, so his availability isn't surprising. Caruso should handle his regular workload in the starting lineup, as he's averaging 7.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.6 steals per game across his last five outings.