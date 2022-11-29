Caruso (ankle) is available for Monday's contest against the Jazz, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

After initially being deemed unlikely to play in Monday's contest against Utah, Caruso will in fact be available for the Bulls. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 25.7 minutes per game over his first 19 appearances this season.