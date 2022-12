Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Hawks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso was deemed questionable due to an elbow injury, but the issue appears minor and won't sideline him Wednesday. Over his past four appearances (all starts), the defensive-minded guard has averaged 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 26.5 minutes per game.