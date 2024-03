Caruso (hamstring) will play Monday night against the Kings, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso was tagged as questionable for Monday's matchup due to a right hamstring injury, and he's since been given the green light to suit up. The Texas A&M product is averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals in his last five appearances.