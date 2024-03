Caruso (toe) is available for Monday's game against Portland, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso will shake off a questionable tag and suit up for a 10th straight game. Over his last nine appearances, he's averaged 10.9 points, 4.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 31.1 minutes per game.