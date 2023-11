Caruso (foot) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Nets, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Caruso didn't practice Saturday and was listed as questionable on the Bulls' injury report due to a left foot injury. The team will presumably wait to see how he fares after pregame warmups, but Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter are candidates to see increased roles if Caruso is unavailable.