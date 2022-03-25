Caruso is probable for Saturday's contest against the Cavaliers due to a low-back contusion.

Caruso totaled 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists, one steal and one rebound during Thursday's loss to the Pelicans, and he presumably picked up the back injury as well. However, the issue isn't expected to be serious, and he should be back in the lineup Saturday. The defensive specialist has started each of the past three games and has averaged 7.0 points, 4.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes per game.