Caruso (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso was banged up in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers but returned to the game at the beginning of the second quarter. Although he didn't practice Wednesday, coach Billy Donovan said that the 30-year-old's absence was precautionary and that Caruso is feeling better. It seems plausible that Caruso will be available Thursday against Houston, but a better idea of his status should come into focus when the Bulls release their injury report.