Caruso (neck) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Caruso and Patrick Williams (ankle) have both been downgraded from probable to questionable and will be true game-time decisions. Coach Billy Donovan already said Zach LaVine (foot) and Nikola Vucevic (groin) would come off the bench during their returns from multi-game absences, so it's unclear who'd move into the starting lineup if Caruso and Williams are unable to suit up.