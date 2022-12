Caruso (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The fact that Caruso has been downgraded only a few hours before the 6 p.m. Et tipoff isn't encouraging, though he'll still have a chance to play. Caruso unseated Ayo Dosunmu for the starting point guard role in Friday's loss to the Warriors, but he finished with a lowly two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six assists and one steal across 28 minutes.