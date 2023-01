Caruso (ankle) will start Wednesday's game versus the Wizards.

Caruso appeared off the bench in each of his last five outings and hadn't started a contest since Dec. 21. That will change Wednesday, with DeMar DeRozan (quad) and Javonte Green (knee) both out. Caruso could see expanded minutes as a result of the role change, averaging 26.1 per game as a starter compared to just 22.6 per game off the bench.