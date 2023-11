Caruso chipped in 18 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two blocks and two steals across 23 minutes during Friday's 103-97 loss to Orlando.

Caruso missed just one shot from the field and had a strong performance across the board, but his efforts were not enough to lift the Bulls to victory. The veteran guard has been playing well of late and has scored in double figures in four straight games, so it wouldn't be shocking if he remains a starter for the foreseeable future.