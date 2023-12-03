Caruso won't return to Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to a left toe injury, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 13 minutes.

Caruso's toe issue has been lingering for weeks, and he was apparently experience too much discomfort Saturday to play through the injury. Ayo Dosunmu started the second half in his place and could see a bump in fantasy value if Caruso is unable to play Wednesday against Charlotte.