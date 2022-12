Coach Billy Donovan said Caruso, who's officially listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, is expected to play Wednesday against the Wizards, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Caruso continues to battle a sprained right ankle but has yet to miss a game this season. Across 23 appearances (seven starts), he's averaged 5.4 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 25.8 minutes per game.