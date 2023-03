Caruso (foot) is expected to return for Friday's game versus Portland after participating in shootaround, K.C. Johnson of nbcsports.com reports.

Caruso is currently listed as questionable but will likely play Friday after missing the last two games with left foot soreness. The 28-year-old guard warmed up ahead of Wednesday's contest before sitting. He is averaging 6.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 23.2 minutes across his last five appearances.