Caruso amassed three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 129-124 loss to San Antonio.

Caruso moved into the starting lineup but left a lot of disappointed managers in his wake, turning in a dud of a performance. Seen as a potential late-round flier in many drafts this season, it's been a slow start to the season. He can have value for anyone seeking assists and steals but at this point, there are likely more well-rounded options on most waiver wires.