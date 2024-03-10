Caruso finished Saturday's 112-102 loss to the Clippers with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, six assists, two blocks and four steals in 36 minutes.

Caruso isn't known for his scoring prowess, but he managed to do a little bit of everything Saturday. It's the third time in four games that he has tallied four steals as he continues to be a pest on the defensive end of the floor. Caruso is averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals over 29.8 minutes per game since the All-Star break.