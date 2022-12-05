Caruso finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-101 loss to Sacramento.

Caruso failed to score in the loss but managed to salvage his evening with five defensive counters. He has been in and out of the starting lineup this season, resulting in plenty of trips to the waiver wire. His scoring is typically inadequate when it comes to standard leagues, meaning his value is predominantly tied to his peripheral contributions. While he is certainly not a must-roster player, hew can have some value as a defensive specialist, or at least as a stream candidate.