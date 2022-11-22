Caruso had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and four steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 121-107 win over the Celtics.

Caruso logged 29 minutes off the bench in the win, putting together a serviceable fantasy line. His production has been inconsistent thus far this season, resulting in him sitting just inside the top 140 across standard leagues. However, he has been able to improve that over the past week, thanks largely to come efficient scoring. Goran Dragic suffered a shoulder injury and while it is not deemed to be too serious, the Bulls could certainly opt to play it safe. If that is the case, Caruso could be in for a slight bump, making him a name to consider in 12-team leagues for the short term.