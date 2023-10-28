Caruso racked up 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 104-103 overtime win over the Raptors.

With seconds to go in overtime, Caruso striped Pascal Siakam on a drive to the bucket, then floated to the corner on the fastbreak where he hit the three on a pass from Zach LaVine to give the Bulls the lead late. Caruso displayed why he was named to the 2022-23 All-Defensive First-Team on Friday night and his usage will be naturally higher in games that are tough and low-scoring. He'll look to keep 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham busy Saturday night in the Bulls' first back-to-back game of the season.