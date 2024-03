Caruso (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu (illness) will both shake off questionable tags and suit up Sunday. Caruso has yet to miss a game in March, averaging 10.6 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 31.3 minutes per game during that stretch.