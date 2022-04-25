The Bulls evaluated Caruso (face) for a concussion after he exited Sunday's 119-95 loss to the Bucks in Game 4 of the series, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Caruso played 17 minutes and contributed zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 17 minutes before leaving the game with what the Bulls called a facial injury. If Caruso is diagnosed with a concussion, he would likely face an uphill battle to clear the NBA's protocol for head injuries in advance of Wednesday's Game 5 matchup. Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White would likely handle expanded roles if Caruso can't go for Game 5.