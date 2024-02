Caruso (toe) was able to participate at Monday's morning shootaround, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso is still listed as questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta, but Johnson said that the guard was moving around well at practice which bodes well for his status. Caruso has played an average of 34.5 minutes through four February games, averaging 6.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 steals.