Caruso (ankle) was able to go through Monday's morning shootaround, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Caruso is currently carrying a questionable tag for Monday's game against the 76ers. It's a great sign that Caruso was able to participate Monday morning, though it's possible the Bulls tread lightly given his injury history. If Caruso sits out Monday, we could see a lot of Ayo Dosunmu.