Caruso (back) indicated after practice Tuesday that he practiced fully and likes his chances of suiting up Wednesday versus the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Caruso's back issue cost him most of the past two games, but the contests were just 24 hours apart, and he's since had a few more days to rest up. The time appears to have done him well, and Caruso seemingly has a decent shot at rejoining the action Wednesday. The team's injury report release later in the day should shed a bit more light on his status.