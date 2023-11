Caruso (toe) is available for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Caruso and Zach LaVine (foot) have both been upgraded from questionable to available and will presumably start versus Boston. Caruso missed Chicago's matchup versus Brooklyn on Sunday but started the previous five contests, averaging 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 24.8 minutes per game during that stretch.