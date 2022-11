Caruso notched four points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 111-97 win over Toronto.

Caruso doesn't score a lot of points, but he continues to provide plenty of value for many other categories. He's been known for his high steals rate, but this is also his fourth straight game with at least one block. The veteran guard is now averaging 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.