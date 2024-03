Caruso headed to the locker room during the first half of Saturday's game against the Celtics due to an apparent left lower leg injury, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Caruso went down awkwardly in a play, and while he managed to leave the court on his own, he had to stop several times. As such, the medical staff will determine whether he's able to return to not. If he can't return, then Dalen Terry or Jevon Carter would be in line to see more minutes, same as Torrey Craig.