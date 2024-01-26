Caruso notched 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 141-132 loss to the Lakers.

Caruso has done an apt job as Zach LaVine's (ankle) fill-in, and although he's played well, he could become the odd man out once LaVine returns to action. Despite starting 27 of 29 games in the backcourt this season, it would take a slide to power forward for DeMar DeRozan and a demotion for Patrick Williams to make room, and that's a height disadvantage that the Bulls can't afford. Coby White has also played too well to bench, so Caruso could find himself with the second unit in the coming weeks.