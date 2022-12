Caruso (shoulder) is in concussion protocol following Wednesday's win over Atlanta, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Caruso's injury was originally classified as a right shoulder sprain, but the guard is now being examined for a possible concussion. Thus, Caruso's status for Friday's game against New York is in jeopardy if he's not ultimately cleared by then. If the guard is indeed ruled out Friday, Ayo Dosunmu will presumably garner the start.