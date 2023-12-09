Caruso suffered a left ankle injury during Friday's game against the Spurs and won't return, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He finished with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes.

The injury is a new one for Caruso, who had been battling a lingering toe issue. With Zach LaVine (foot) already out several weeks, the Bulls could give Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter extended run out of the backcourt if Caruso is forced to miss Chicago's next game Monday in Milwaukee.