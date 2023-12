Caruso won't return to Thursday's game against Miami due to a left ankle injury, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He finished with six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one assist in five minutes.

Caruso had missed Chicago's previous two games with a left ankle sprain and appeared to aggravate the injury early on in his return to action Thursday. If Caruso is forced to miss additional time beyond Thursday, Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter will likely pick up most of his minutes.